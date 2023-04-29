Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

