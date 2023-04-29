Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Darling Ingredients in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

