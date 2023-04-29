Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DCPH opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $169,625 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.