Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By William Blair

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

