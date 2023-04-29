Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of C$4.04 billion during the quarter.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB cut their price target on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.56.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.77. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.25%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

