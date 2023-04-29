Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

WMB stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

