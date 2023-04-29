Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Issued By SVB Leerink

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Disc Medicine Opco in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($7.31) EPS.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Shares of IRON opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.27. Disc Medicine Opco has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.