Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issued By William Blair

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 245,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

