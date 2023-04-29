Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lumen Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Lumen Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $2.37 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,775,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

