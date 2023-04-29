Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

