Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 509.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 140,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

