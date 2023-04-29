Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.22.

EIF stock opened at C$52.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$38.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

