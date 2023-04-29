Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of GDOT opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $889.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 614,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 78,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

