Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

