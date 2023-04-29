Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Masimo stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Masimo by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

