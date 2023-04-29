Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Boosted by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $296.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.07.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.