Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by Oppenheimer

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.07. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $296.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

