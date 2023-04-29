Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2024 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

