Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.8 %

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.22. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

