Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.46.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

