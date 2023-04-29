Quebecor Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

