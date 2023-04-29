Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $19.69 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

