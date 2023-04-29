Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.22.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$52.21 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$38.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.73.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

