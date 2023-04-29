Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fortis in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.96.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$59.49 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26. The firm has a market cap of C$28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.04.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.29%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

