Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

Shares of MAR opened at $169.34 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $185.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

