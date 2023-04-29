Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.80.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$40.06 and a 12-month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.19%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

