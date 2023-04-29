Research Analysts Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.82%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

