Reviewing 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -3.20

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 508.21%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats 5E Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

