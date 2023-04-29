Robert W. Baird Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $320.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %

ODFL opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

