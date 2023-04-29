Robert W. Baird Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $242.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

