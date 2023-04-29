Robert W. Baird Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $242.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.