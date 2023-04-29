Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,334 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $317,775.42.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.60 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

