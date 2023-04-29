Royal Bank of Canada Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $285.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 94,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

