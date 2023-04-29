Royal Bank of Canada Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $270.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.
GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.
General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
