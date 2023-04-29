Royal Bank of Canada Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $270.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.