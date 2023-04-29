Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 460,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

