Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.