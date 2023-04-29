Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Saia were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Saia by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 201,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.31. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.