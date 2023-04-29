Sanford C. Bernstein Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $245.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.
General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %
GD stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.78. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
