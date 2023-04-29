Sanford C. Bernstein Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $245.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

GD stock opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.78. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.