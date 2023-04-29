Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Seagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $1,029,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $1,029,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,270,486 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

