Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $13,729,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 216,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SEE opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

