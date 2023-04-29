Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells $548,400.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

