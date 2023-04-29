Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Grows By 29.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance
USOI stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $118.00.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th.
