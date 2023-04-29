Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Grows By 29.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

USOI stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000.

