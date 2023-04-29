Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 52.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,336,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

