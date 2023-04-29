Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Increases By 37.6%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 197,500 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Minerva Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $4,887,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the third quarter worth $47,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 280,057 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 316,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

About Minerva Surgical

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

