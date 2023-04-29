Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Increases By 40.5%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $55.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.