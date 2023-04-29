Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Increases By 40.5%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
