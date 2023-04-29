Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Declines By 34.7%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNCY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

