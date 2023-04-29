Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Grows By 42.4%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $168.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.