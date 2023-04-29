Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rises By 31.8%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in VersaBank by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VersaBank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VersaBank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.48. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.86%.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

