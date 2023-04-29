Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

See Also

