SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SGMA stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.