Sirius XM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 25,287 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average daily volume of 10,607 put options.

SIRI stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 217.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 28.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 75.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 14.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,322,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,026 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

